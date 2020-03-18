Hospital places restrictions on visitations

In an effort to protect patients, staff, physicians and the local community during the COVID-19 pandemic National Emergency, DeKalb Regional Medical Center is adjusting hospital policies.
“DeKalb Regional is working closely with the Alabama Department of Public Health, our local EMA and others throughout the healthcare community to ensure the safety of our patients, staff and community, in accordance with CDC guidelines,” CEO Patrick Trammell said.
DeKalb Regional will no longer allow visitors into the hospital, with limited exceptions.
Visitors granted exceptions must check-in for screening at the hospital’s main front entrance.
Visiting hours will be 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily. Wrist bands will be given to approved visitors.
Anyone without a wristband will be asked to leave. New signage will be posted to help clarify these changes.
“For the protection of our patients, staff, physicians and community, no visitors are allowed to enter DeKalb Regional Medical Center unless an exception is approved,” Trammell said.
“Approved visitors must also check-in at a designated point of entry and participate in a screening. A visitor will then be issued a visitor wristband and can proceed to the appropriate destination.”
DRMC is consolidating points of entry to the ER and Main Entrances only.
The ER entrance will continue to serve as the point of entrance for patients seeking emergency care. Outpatient testing patients and approved visitors will enter through the front main entrance of the hospital.
“Due to a national shortage, DeKalb Regional is using the state lab and private labs for the coronavirus testing,” he said.
“At this time, we are not offering voluntary testing. We are testing patients with severe symptoms as indicated by doctors on our medical staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.