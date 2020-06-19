COVID-19 infects 28 at Crossville nursing home

Twenty residents and eight employees of Crossville Health and Rehabilitation have tested positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, according to Joe Perkins, a spokesperson for the parent company NHS Management, LLC, which owns 35 nursing homes in Alabama. Also in south DeKalb County, a sixth employee tested positive at Collinsville Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
Perkins said one resident of the nursing home at 8922 Highway 227 exhibited symptoms last week and was transported to a local hospital for treatment after testing revealed a positive result. Additional testing revealed 19 residents and eight employees were asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus.
He said the employees testing positive were sent home to quarantine in isolation while the asymptomatic residents were moved to a dedicated space sealed off from the rest of the facility. Since March, the nursing home has screened employees on every shift to check temperatures, ask standard questions and inquire about symptoms.
“The last two nights, we’ve had Servpro come in and install specialized barriers to seal off that unit, as well as using specialized staff trained to deal with the coronavirus,” said Perkins. All family members and appropriate agencies were also notified.
Eleven miles to the east, Collinsville Healthcare and Rehabilitation facility administrator James Coker confirmed five cases when contacted by The Times-Journal for a June 5 article, and he said Thursday that a sixth employee had tested positive and was not presently at work. The other five had completed quarantine and received negative COVID-19 tests and are back working at the nursing home at 685 North Valley Avenue in Collinsville. All cases were asymptomatic.
Coker said about 80 employees have been tested based on indicating on a questionnaire that they might have been exposed to someone outside of the facility. Everyone is regularly screened with their temperature checked, while other precautions such as wearing facemasks and frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitizers is enforced. Employees are screened at the start and end of each of the three shifts while residents are screened for symptoms a minimum of three times daily.
Coker said officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) toured Collinsville Healthcare and Rehabilitation on June 5th, advising the staff that they had surpassed the recommended precautions. “That made the staff and families of residents feel good knowing we are doing everything we can to keep residents safe,” he said.
Fighting the coronavirus is an uphill battle for nursing homes, requiring constant vigilance, Coker said. “If you could see the finish line, that’d be one thing, but I don’t see any finish line and expect we’ll be contending with this for a while. All we can do is take every possible precaution.”
Collinsville has added a plexiglass booth where families can schedule a half-hour visit with their relatives who reside there after being screened, having their temperatures checked, using hand sanitizer and wearing facemasks.
“Some people hadn’t seen their families since March 6,” said Coker. “It’s a bit heartbreaking. We’ve had tremendous participation in the two weeks since we started it. A staff member saw on Facebook where another nursing home was doing it. It seemed like a good idea.”
New data reported to the federal government shows whether facilities have adequate supplies. Crossville Health and Rehabilitation, LLC indicated it had “any current supply of N95 masks” but lacked “a one-week supply” of the masks.” They reported having at least a one-week supply of surgical masks, eye protection, gowns, gloves and hand sanitizer.
Perkins acknowledged that it is “taking a great effort” to source such supplies, but there is no shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worn to minimize exposure to hazards.
Coker said inventories of these materials in Collinsville are reported three times a week to the DeKalb Emergency Management Agency.
Crowne Healthcare at 403 13th Street in Fort Payne has reported no COVID-19 cases through the latest data for the week of May 31. It also reported having at least a week’s worth of the forementioned supplies.
The public can now look up such information on the COVID-19 Nursing Home Dataset Public File website managed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), https://data.cms.gov/Special-Programs-Initiatives-COVID-19-Nursing-Home/COVID-19-Nursing-Home-Dataset/s2uc-8wxp.
Nursing homes have only recently been compelled by the federal government to report this information in order to continue receiving funding. The data is used to assist with national surveillance of COVID-19 in nursing homes, while supporting actions to protect the health and safety of residents.
The newly released data does not reveal any information about other types of senior living centers, such as assisted living communities. Therefore, only data for Medicare/Medicaid Certified Long Term Care facilities (nursing homes) for which CMS has authority over is posted.
Senior citizens are among the people listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as needing to take extra precautions. Among COVID deaths, eight out of 10 reported in the U.S. have been in adults 65 and older. The agency advises long-term care facilities to restrict visitors, regularly check healthcare workers and residents for fevers and symptoms and to limit activities within the facility to keep residents safe, which local facilities claim they’ve been doing since early March.
The White House recommended universal testing at nursing homes by May 25, but Alabama was among several states unable to meet that deadline due to a lack of testing capacity. According to an Associated Press article, Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris said this would have required Alabama to test 50,000 people two weeks. With the state only being able to test 150,000 in three months, Harris said it was “just not possible.”
“Testing everyone is expensive, but we feel it is necessary to effectively contain and control the virus,” said Perkins from the Crossville nursing home. “One symptomatic case resulted in 142 tests, and while we found 19 more residents and eight employees were positive, none of these showed any symptoms.”
The data shows an individual record for each certified nursing home facility and the ending date for each collection week. The first deadline for reporting data was May 17, 2020. Filters can be used to search for a particular nursing home and filter by those who have and have not submitted data to the CDC, as well as sorting to view the most recent week of data. Users should look for the “View Data” button and then enter a facility name in the “Find in this Dataset” search field to sort out local facilities from among the 30,832 reporting. Results can be sorted to view the most recent week of data.
CMS cautions users to consider that it may take a few weeks for nursing homes to become familiar with how to submit data via its system, so this should factor into any trend analysis.
As the number of facilities reporting increases each week, it will increase the reported number of COVID-19 cases, suspected cases and deaths each week.
Alabama Nursing Home Association President and CEO Brandon Farmer issued a statement June 1 regarding CMS releasing statistics on COVID-19 cases in Alabama nursing homes.
“The release of this data… proves that Alabama nursing homes are on the front lines of fighting COVID-19. The Alabama Nursing Home Association hopes this illustrates why it is important to prioritize resources for skilled nursing facilities. We must do everything we can to protect the most vulnerable Alabamians and support their caregivers. At this time, 61 percent of Alabama facilities spread over 60 counties have reported to the ANHA a COVID-19 positive resident or employee at some point during the pandemic,” Farmer’s statement reads.
For more information about symptoms of the coronavirus and when to seek medical care, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
