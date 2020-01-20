Monday morning, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast was held at L & B Restaurant in Collinsville.
The annual breakfast is sponsored by DeKalb County chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream for civil and economic rights for U.S. citizens.
Opening the event was Rev. Ralph Jelks informing the crowd this was the first time the event was held in Collinsville, after previously being held in Fort Payne.
He welcomed the crowd that included community members, educators, Collinsville Mayor Johnny Traffanstedt, Fort Payne Mayor Larry Chesser and Fort Payne Police Chief Randy Bynum.
“We wanted to welcome all of you for being here today on this day that celebration is going on all over the United States as people recognize the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Jelks.
He spoke of the non-violence focuses of King and change.
Traffanstedt spoke to the crowd, welcoming everyone, and said, “We sure are happy to have this group here today; this being Martin Luther King day.”
“It’s important we all get our hearts right and be better people,” he said.
He said he hoped to make the event an annual event at Collinsville and complimented Brenda and Lawrence Williams, of L & B Restaurant & Fun Place, on the “tremendous amount of work” they have done on the building.
The theme of the breakfast was “celebrating the past as we prepare for the future.”
Also speaking at breakfast was Rev. Walter Watson, who introduced guest speaker Rev. Walter Turner, pastor of Faith in Christ Church of Fort Payne.
Turner addressed the crowd, thanking the Lord for the opportunity to stand before them celebrating the birth of a great leader.
“[King] was called for specific work in the times when it was needed the most and it cost him his life,” he said.
Turner spoke of the hardships, the journey and turmoil King face during the Civil Rights Movement.
He spoke of the approach that was taken and his belief of the things he knew where right.
Turner referenced 2 Corinthians 5:17: “therefore, if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.”
“I don’t care what you have been taught; sometimes, our teachings have been wrong. Sometimes you find people in the world that have been taught separation. They have been taught hatred, but you can take children, and you teach them the right way of God and they will grow up with the understanding of the word of God,” he said.
Turner spoke of the power in prayer, encouraging people to pray for our nation, helping one another and of reconciliation.
“Let us take the ministry of reconciliation, let freedom ring, declare let freedom ring,” he said.
According to nationalservice.gov, the 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. holiday marks the 25th anniversary of the day of service that celebrates the Civil Rights leader’s life and legacy. Observed each year on the third Monday in January as “a day on, not a day off,”
MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.
