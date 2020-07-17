Rickey Byrum announces his candidacy for Rainsville City Council Place 3. He stated, “It is an honor and privilege serving the citizens of Rainsville. I want to take this opportunity to thank the citizens of Rainsville for their support in the past and going forward. In the past four years, we have built bridges, paved streets, expanded the sewer plant, built a new facility for the farmers market, expanded the Field of Dreams, and recruited new businesses to the city. The city has really thrived. We have upgraded our emergency personnel so they can operate more efficiently. Since I have been elected, this administration has worked with the Rainsville Industrial Development Board and our county leaders to help build the new bus garage. On August 25th, I would appreciate your vote and support to keep our great city moving forward.”
Byrum seeks re-election to Rainsville City Council Place 3
Special to the Times-Journal
-
- Updated
- 0
