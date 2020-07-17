Byrum seeks re-election to Rainsville City Council Place 3
Buy Now

Rickey Byrum seeks re-election to the Rainsville City Council, Place 3.

 Contributed Photo

Rickey Byrum announces his candidacy for Rainsville City Council Place 3. He stated, “It is an honor and privilege serving the citizens of Rainsville. I want to take this opportunity to thank the citizens of Rainsville for their support in the past and going forward. In the past four years, we have built bridges, paved streets, expanded the sewer plant, built a new facility for the farmers market, expanded the Field of Dreams, and recruited new businesses to the city. The city has really thrived. We have upgraded our emergency personnel so they can operate more efficiently. Since I have been elected, this administration has worked with the Rainsville Industrial Development Board and our county leaders to help build the new bus garage. On August 25th, I would appreciate your vote and support to keep our great city moving forward.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.