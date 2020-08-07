Don Phillips announces run for Fyffe Town Council

Don Phillips is running for Fyffe Town Council Place 4.
He is a veteran. Phillips attended Northeast Alabama Community College on the GI Bill, earning a degree in Accounting and Finance. Fyffe is a great place to live and raise a family. Phillips stated “I want to give back to the community that has given me so much over the years. I have been happily married to my wife Cynthia for almost 45 years. We have two sons Jonathan and Jordan who graduated from Fyffe High School and now serve as education administrators for Albertville and DeKalb County School Districts. We have four grandchildren with two grandsons that attend Fyffe Elementary. Both of our daughter in-laws are in education with Brittney serving as a Psychometrist for Albertville City Schools and Danica who teaches 3rd grade at Fyffe Elementary. I want to support local businesses and our outstanding school. I support improving our park and fields for our youth sports programs. I am a fiscal conservative who believes that our town should live within its budget and seek federal and state grants instead of raising taxes on our hard-working citizens. I will be your 24 hours on-call councilman. If you have any questions or if I can be of any assistance my number is 256-601-7503 Call me I’m available for you, 24 hours a day! Vote for Phillips Place 4 on August 25!”
