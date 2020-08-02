Surging COVID-19 cases lengthen turnaround time for COVID-19 testing

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.