AU student joins Federation as livestock show intern

The Alabama Farmers Federation welcomed intern Madden Ragan to its Montgomery home office in October.
The DeKalb County native will assist with preparations for the Jr. Beef Expo (JBE) March 19-21.
As show coordinator intern, the Auburn University (AU) senior will help with data entry, exhibitor correspondence, volunteer organization and other show management aspects.
“I’m passionate about the agricultural industry and teaching youth how important it is to our communities, state and nation,” said Ragan, 20, an animal science major. “I grew up competing in reining horse contests and am excited to grow my livestock show experiences with JBE.”
Ragan was raised on a farm in Fort Payne. The Alabama Farmers Federation’s Brady Ragland said Ragan’s experience on the show circuit will be an asset preparing for JBE.
“Producing high-quality livestock events such as the Alabama JBE takes a lot of planning and coordination,” said Ragland, a commodity director who oversees the Federation’s youth livestock shows. “Madden will get a firsthand look at all the moving parts that major shows entail. We will be counting on her organizational and customer service skills to help make the 2020 event a success.”
Ragan is pursuing minors in agribusiness and crop and soil science. At Auburn, she is involved in AU Young Farmers; Collegiate FFA; the Crop, Soil and Environmental Science Club; and Collegiate Cattlemen and Cattlewomen. She has also helped coordinate Dairy U and Beef U programs for youth interested in agriculture.
Ragan, a graduate of Fort Payne High School, is the daughter of Celeste and Derwood Ragan.
