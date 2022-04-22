The Alabama Band has announced plans for its Fan Appreciation Days June 16-19, with tickets now on sale.
The event started in 1997, replacing the June Jam music festival that had been held every year since 1981. Alabama’s fans make the pilgrimage to Fort Payne for Fan Appreciation Days, which gives performers Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook an opportunity to do something special for their most passionate fans who have supported them as the band accumulated 21 straight No. 1 singles and sold 73 million albums.
Scheduled events will include:
• Teddy Gentry’s “Singing with the Stars” Talent Contest, benefiting the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center, will be June 16 at 7 p.m. at Northeast Alabama Community College. Tickets may be purchase in advance by calling (256) 997-9700 or purchase at the door.
• The Fans Songwriters Showcase Spectacular, featuring some off the biggest songwriters in America performing their hits, is scheduled for June 17 at 7 p.m. at Northeast Alabama Community College. This event benefits the June Jam Foundation. Tickets are $64 with the service fee and may be purchased by clicking a banner on the nacc.edu website.
• Fan Appreciation Days continues on June 18 with a Fan Appreciation Concert exclusively for pre-paid members of the Alabama Fan Club, costing $75 for regular tickets and $125 for VIP tickets. Proceeds benefit the operation of the Fan Club & Museum at 101 Glenn Blvd SW in Fort Payne. Call (256) 845-1646 for information and have your assigned membership number and full name ready.
• Finally, Fan Appreciation Days concludes June 19 with Randy Owen’s Pandemonium on the Farm, weather permitting, located at 553 Randy Owen Dr. NE. Gates open at 10 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11 a.m. while supplies last. A $2 donation to St. Jude is suggested. All guest bags will be checked by security before entering.
More details are coming on how fans can donate directly to the Jeff & Lisa Cook Foundation for Neurological Disorders.
The trio continues to tour with upcoming shows scheduled in Missouri, New York, Montana, Arkansas, Virginia, and North Carolina. For more information, visit https://www.thealabamaband.com.
