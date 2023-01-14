Internet improvements on horizon

Gov. Kay Ivey visited DeKalb County on Wednesday for a ceremonial groundbreaking and to discuss plans for broadband expansion projects in DeKalb and Jackson counties.
Last August, Ivey awarded $26.6 million in grants to expand broadband services throughout the state.
DeKalb County and Farmers Telecommunications Corp. were conditionally awarded $3.4 million, including $116,593.31 for Lookout Mountain, $1,126,887.78 for southern DeKalb and $372,371.20 for northern DeKalb projects.
In DeKalb County, the grant will be used to provide broadband access to 826 households, businesses and public service institutions in or near the towns, cities and communities of Mentone, Valley Head, Fort Payne, Cloudmont, Cloudland, Union Hill, Moon Lake, Ponderosa, Bankhead, Little River East Fork, Little River West Fork, Oakdale, Sylvania Gap and DeSoto State Park.
In Jackson County, the project will expand broadband access to 1,818 households, businesses and public buildings to include all or parts of the towns and communities of Dutton, Section, Langston, Powell, Macedonia, Davistown, Pleasant View, Hodge and Hancock Crossing.
“Our goal is to ensure that everyone in Alabama, regardless of where they live, has the ability to receive high-speed internet connectivity,” Ivey said.
The governor emphasized the importance of the technology reaching rural Alabama and its 44,000 farms covering 8.9 million acres across the state.
“By being digitally connected, our farmers will be able to compete in the growth market,” she said. “Growing their business, not just within the soil that holds our Alabama grown products, but through an interconnected digital system. This will allow for instant access to market information, resources to strengthen crop production and the ability to further expand the reach of their exports.
“Folks, plain and simple: Alabama needs broadband,” she said. “Today I’m proud to congratulate Farmer’s Communications and DeKalb and Jackson counties for their work in addressing and fixing the need for access to broadband services in unserved areas of their counties.”
ADECA administers the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund grants. They are issued through their Digital Expansion Division which was created by legislation signed by Ivey in 2021 that focuses on expanding broadband in the state.
Upon completion, the expanded broadband service will provide the capability to serve nearly 15,000 additional households, businesses and public facilities, including schools, police and fire departments. Additional links to make it more feasible to expand further at a later date are also to be provided.
