The Bakehouse Downtown opening Feb. 8 in Fort Payne

Last August, Crestah Taylor was working feverishly to remodel a Fort Payne downtown building located at 110 First Street West. The plan was to open in September, as with most remodels Taylor said there were snafus along the way that kept postponing the opening.
“COVID was a factor in the delay,” said Taylor. “Also, things always take longer than expected. We are so excited to be finally opening the doors.”
The hard work has finally paid off and the doors are opening to The Bakehouse Downtown on Feb. 8 at 7:00 a.m. The time-honored building was given a complete remodel, but still kept to the essence of the era. Exposed brick walls, polished concrete floors, and updated lighting make the bakery a delight to both the olfactory and visual senses.
The aroma of freshly baked treats and a selection of gourmet coffees greet guests as they walk through the door. Breakfast options include homemade cinnamon rolls, muffins, and pastries. The coffee menu includes Café Au Lait, Chai Latte, French Press, and Iced Latte. Coffee choices will be provided by DOMA. Taylor said the grade of coffee and the filtration are super important factors to making a great cup of coffee.
The bakery will serve both breakfast and lunch with sandwiches being added to the lunch menu. Indoor dining is an option as well as takeout. Taylor said customers who call-in to place an order will be text a link they can use to prepay for their order. Upon arriving they can simply notify the cashier they have prepaid to expediate their transaction.
Of course, Taylor is best known for her homemade cookies and they will be offered along with other sweet treats. “Future plans include having cookie decorating classes,” said Taylor. “I’m also making the building available to rent to groups who want to have business meetings or other types of gatherings during after-hours or on days that we are closed.”
Taylor and her family have traveled both nationally and internationally and acquired many ideas and recipes from their journeys. She also credits her family for her love of baking. “I find peace and joy when I cook,” said Taylor.
Hours Tuesday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. For more information go to Instagram tbhdowntown. Phone; 256-979-1481.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
