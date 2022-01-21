The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose for the third straight week as the COVID-19 and the Omicron variant continued disrupting the labor market.
Per the most recent U.S. Department of Labor reports, initial claims for unemployment benefits, a proxy for layoffs, rose by 55,000 to 286,000 during the week ending Jan. 15.
Financial experts contribute the high uptick in claims with ongoing pandemic-related disruptions and seasonal factors.
COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are climbing and modelers forecast 50,000 to 300,000 more Americans could die by the time the wave subsides in mid-March, according to COVID-19 Forecast Hub.
The high intake of claims is the highest since mid-October, the Labor Department reported.
In August of 2021, a reported 4.3 million workers quit their jobs, part of what many are calling “the Great Resignation,” and wages grew by 4.7%.
According to the Labor Department’s most recent report, Alabama’s claim increase of 2,564, was attributed to layoffs in health care, social assistance, construction, retail trade, educational services, transportation, warehousing, finance and insurance, and professional, scientific and technical services industries.
Last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics produced county employment and wage statistics for nearly half a century.
The Employment Peaks by County data reports when each U.S. county reached its highest level of employment during the 1975-2020 period.
According to the data, DeKalb County’s “peak decade” was in the 2000s, “peak year” was 2002 and the annual average employment during the peak year was 24,602.
Although a reported 1.6 million people were collecting jobless support by the end of the first week of January, employers posted 10.6 million job openings in November of 2021, the fifth-highest monthly since 2000.
As COVID-19 gripped the labor market in March and April of 2020, the unemployment rate soared to 14.7%. However, the unemployment rate fell last month to a pandemic low of 3.9%.
For additional information or complete reports, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics of the U.S. Department of Labor at http://www.dol.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.