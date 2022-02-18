Candle business offers personalized keepsakes

Scent-Sations, Inc. is a Pennsylvania based company that formed in 2002, they produce Mia Bella candles. Fort Payne resident Martha Crosley joined the company as a local distributor in 2007. She has recently expanded her business within a brick-and-mortar store located at 2207 Gault Ave. N Suite D, inside the Graphic Design shop.
Crosley’s business is called “Business by Candlelight” and her logo is “Stick your nose in my business.” The changeover from being a distributor to a full-fledged business required her to acquire a business license, separate phone number, separate bank account, create a space for her display of candles, and set up credit card payment for customers. “It’s been a longtime coming,” said Crosley. “I’ve wanted to do this for some time and finally achieved my goal.” Crosley said sales have been good and she gets a lot of repeat customers who like the product and want to purchase more for gifts. I think people like these candles because of the variety of fragrances and they burn for a really long time.”
Scent-Sation offers clean burning natural wax candles. The company advertises their product as 100-percent natural palm wax and when harvested does not harm the palm tree, Non-GMO, and Non-Toxic. They advise not burning the candles in a drafty area which will make them burn faster. The company does not claim to have totally soot-free candles, but rather low-soot, claiming a 90 -percent soot-free candle. Crosley said the candles release their aroma the entire burn time.
Scent-Sations was one of the first to introduce candles to the fundraising industry and Crosley offers this service through her business as well. “We can order candles with private labels,” said Crosley. “Sports teams, organizations, businesses, can all order a private label to represent them on their fundraising candles.” Special occasions can also be placed on the candle jar with a photo to create a keepsake. These orders do require a purchase of a set number of candles.
The fragrance selection changes seasonally, current fragrances include black cherry, orange zest, apple, banana nut bread, lemongrass, eucalyptus, fresh brewed coffee, and bubble gum. Many candles are a blend of two or more aromas. Crosley has a display for customers to sample the various fragrances.
Customers are welcome to drop-in, but Crosley suggests calling ahead to make sure she will be in the shop since there are times when she is out of the shop helping her husband with his sign business. Call 256-273-1780 or go to Crosley’s website at www.businessbycandlelight.com.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
