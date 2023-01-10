DeKalb County and Fort Payne City school systems are looking for school bus drivers.
“Our most pressing need is for substitute bus drivers,” says Dr. Laran Adkins, transportation director of city schools.
“We already know that we will have openings for bus drivers at the end of this school year, so we especially need additional people to get certified this year and be willing to work as subs for the transportation department throughout the year so that the drivers can learn the routes beforehand.”
Those who get certified this school year and actively substitute for drivers will be in a great position when it comes time to fill the full time positions next year, she says.
The shortage of drivers is also impacting DeKalb County Schools.
“DeKalb County Schools desperately need substitute bus drivers and child nutrition program substitutes,” says Chief of Staff Brian Thomas. “Usually, substitutes in these positions can work into a full-time opportunity quickly if they desire.”
More than half of the nation’s principals said their schools were understaffed at the start of the current school year, according to a survey published in the Education Department.
The National Center for Education Statistics survey of 904 principals conducted in August found that 53% of principals felt their schools were short workers, with 60% saying they were unable to fill nonteaching positions and 48% unable to fill teaching positions. The vacancies were particularly acute in certain staffing areas, with 65% of schools that reported shortages lacking special-education teachers and 59% short of transportation staff, principals said.
