The Rainsville Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting was held March 18.
The Chamber honored the 2022 Business of the Year, Bruce’s Foodland. The family-owned company operates several stores in the area.
The event had a Casino Night theme with blackjack tables, craps, roulette, money wheel and slot machines. The event was originally scheduled for Jan. 28 but rescheduled due to COVID cases at that time.
Food for the event was served by Kelly’s Kitchen.
