Husband and wife, Adam and Miranda Golden are partnered with Alexander “Grady” Wells as owners of Tiger’s Inn restaurant in Valley Head. They have owned the business for approximately two months, however they all have previous restaurant experience and have high hopes for their new venture.
Grady and Adam both worked as managers at Santa Fe Cattle Company for over a decade and Miranda worked there as a server for seven years. “Anyone who loves the restaurant business dreams about one day owning their own restaurant,” said Adam. “All three of us are ‘foodies’ and wanted the freedom to be creative with our food. Corporation restaurants do not allow for that freedom, so we are living the dream. First State Bank was a huge help, everything went smoothly and quickly with their help.”
The new owners have kept the name the same as it is a tribute to the local high school football team. The patriotic themed décor has also remained, with a few changes to add their personal touch. Adam said they also have veterans in their family and wanted to keep the decorations out of respect. He describes the basic motif as new-age country.
They have also preserved the breakfast and lunch menu to basically the same since that menu was already getting a good response from customers when previous owner, Judy Johnson ran the Tiger’s Inn restaurant. The new owners have added dinner to the menu and bring some of their creativity to some favorite southern dishes such as shrimp & grits. Customers will still find lunch offers a meat and three. The menu has other options and those just desiring a meat and two are accommodated. Be sure to ask about when they serve brunch.
They pride themselves on homemade, from scratch, and fresh products. Adam said they try to shop local and only select high quality food items. “We get our beef from The Market at TRM (Tennessee River Music),” said Adam. “We make our own sauces and use fresh herbs, not products from bags.”
Seating capacity is about 60 so it is recommended for large dinner groups to call ahead. Takeout is available and catering is offered. Catering is by pickup only, no set-up at location is currently offered. Special holiday menu items will be offered. The dinner menu changes nightly. Follow on Facebook for menu viewing and weekly specials.
Tiger’s Inn is located at 132 Commerce Ave. Valley Head. Hours are; Tuesday/Wednesday 6:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Thursday/Friday 6:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Phone: 256-662-0984.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
