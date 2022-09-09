Wrapping up a four-month, 50-state road tour, the nation’s only lost luggage retailer, Unclaimed Baggage, welcomed home the road tour team and Hugo, a replica of the 1965 Chevy pickup that picked up the first batch of orphaned luggage, at their retail store in Scottsboro on Friday.

In addition to the welcome home rally, Unclaimed Baggage is hosting a retail event on Sept. 10 with giveaways, promotions and guest experiences such as the notable Finders Keepers game and the Baggage Experience between 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.