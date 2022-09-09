Wrapping up a four-month, 50-state road tour, the nation’s only lost luggage retailer, Unclaimed Baggage, welcomed home the road tour team and Hugo, a replica of the 1965 Chevy pickup that picked up the first batch of orphaned luggage, at their retail store in Scottsboro on Friday.
In addition to the welcome home rally, Unclaimed Baggage is hosting a retail event on Sept. 10 with giveaways, promotions and guest experiences such as the notable Finders Keepers game and the Baggage Experience between 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Unclaimed Baggage is the country’s premier lost luggage retailer. In partnership with domestic airlines, Unclaimed Baggage reclaims all lost luggage from airlines and other travel businesses to resell, repurpose or recycle the contents. While the majority of the items are sold at the storefront in Scottsboro, Ala., Unclaimed Baggage debuted an online store in 2020 which features even more of its found treasures.
The store was founded in 1970 by Doyle Owens. With a borrowed pickup truck $300 loan and a trip to Washington D.C., he bought his first load of orphaned luggage from a bus line. He sold the contents in an old, rented house and the venture was an instant success. Unclaimed Baggage was born and has since expanded into a true shopping and tourist destination. The company is now owned by his son Bryan Owens and wife Sharon, who were on-site at Friday’s event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.