Fort Payne Chamber asking for Women in Business nominations

The Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce is asking the community to send in nominations for the 2021 Women in Business Awards.
Categories include:
• Woman Owned Business - someone who owns a successful business.
• Woman in Community Leadership - someone who is involved in the community and stepping up to be a leader in making a positive impact in the community we live in.
• Woman in Management - someone who manages one or more employees that stands out as fearless leader, multi-tasking and getting things done.
To nominate, email the Category, Name and Why this person deserves to recognized. Deadline for names is Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Send nomination to info@fortpaynechamber.com.
