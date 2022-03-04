Adventure company for those who wish to explore

Little River Adventure Company rents various types of adventure toys and offers camping as well. The business works in conjunction with Destination Yamaha. Destination Yamaha began renting out motorcycles in Europe and once the program matured it was brought to the states. Currently, LRAC is the only one offering this rental program in the state of Alabama.
The business is located on 40 acres atop Lookout Mountain at 95 County Road 295, Fort Payne. They are just off Highway 35 near Little River Canyon National Preserve. Tailor-made guided adventures are offered.
The motorcycles that are available for rent are dual-sport bikes. They also offer adventure scooters, which some prefer because they are clutch-free. Mountain bicycles and electric bicycles are also on the menu.
Giorgio Torregrosa is the owner of LRAC. He started riding motorcycles in 1968 and entered his first motocross event in 1971. In 1976 he won the Puerto Rico National Motocross National Championship. Over the years he went on to win numerous motocross races.
Torregrosa had lived in Florida and Texas, but when he visited the mountains for the first time, he knew that is where he wanted to be. While acquiring his Masters Degree in Chattanooga, he worked at a motorcycle shop and became acquainted with other riders who told him about Little River Canyon. “I was hooked the minute I saw the area,” said Torregrosa. “I was fortunate to find this property to start this business.”
A soft launch of the business took place September of 2020 and the official opening was March of 2021. “People from all over the country have been coming to stay and enjoy the natural beauty of this area. Our campground attracts adventure campers who like to kayak, climb, and ride dirt bikes,” said Torregrosa. “The word is slowly getting out about this natural hidden gem and the vast number of things to do in the area.”
Another lure to the campground is that the property hosts Straight Creek and Yellow Creek. From the campground, visitors can hear Yellow Creek Falls. Camping is basically primitive with no electric hookups. A water source is on the property. No large recreational vehicles are permitted, only tents and truck or van sized RVs. A bathhouse is located on the property. Groups are welcome.
Visit their Website littleriver.us and their Facebook page. Their phone number is 866-729-1148.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.