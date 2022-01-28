Council on Aging to offer free tax preparation to community

DeKalb County Transportation and Council on Aging Director Emily McCamy recently announced they are teaming up with RSVP of Etowah County to offer free tax preparation locally.
“We are offering free tax preparation for the public at the council on aging this year,” said McCamy. “You do not have to be a senior citizen to use this program. It is for all ages.”
The on sight tax prep is sponsored by the Internal Revenue Service and operated by IRS Certified Volunteers.
The next available dates are Feb. 17, Feb. 24 and Mar. 31, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m at the DeKalb County Council on Aging in Fort Payne.
To book an appointment, call 256-845-8590.
Walk-ins are served on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Participants are encouraged to wear masks, and masks will be available if needed.
Due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in the area, officials ask that participants not bring additional people with them.
You will need the following items:
• photo ID for you and your spouse
• social security cards for everyone being claimed
• last year’s tax return
• all W-2s, 1099s, and any other tax documents you may have.
According to www.irs.gov, the IRS started accepting and processing 2021 tax returns on Monday, Jan. 24, through April 18, 2022.
For more information, call 256-845-8590. The DeKalb County Council on Aging is located at 600 Tyler Ave., SE Fort Payne, AL 35967.
