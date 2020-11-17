Healthier option beverages offered at local business

On August 12, Fort Payne saw the opening of Wild Cats Nutrition. A place where beverages are not overloaded with calories and sugar, but instead are infused with protein, vitamins and minerals.
Maria Osorio operates the new business and has always been an avid supporter of the Fort Payne Wild Cats, which is why she chose the name. Osorio is a 2008 graduate of Fort Payne High School and played soccer at FPHS.
The beverage menu has just about every flavor imaginable and offers both shakes and tea bombs. “Our tea bombs are energizing and our shakes our full of protein and gives the body what it needs,” said Osorio. Options include hot beverages as well as cold.
Shakes come in over 60 flavors and tea bombs in over 30. The extensive menu of shakes includes flavors such as; Banana Caramel, Café Latte, Cookies N Cream, Pina Colada, Dulce De Leche, Mint Chocolate and Orange Cream. Current seasonal beverages include hot tea flavors of Apple Cider, Cinnamon Apple, Cinnamon Autumn. Cold Shakes are offered in flavors which include Pumpkin Cheesecake, Pumpkin Caramel Latte, S’mores, Apple Crisp, Cinnamon Apple French Toast and Sugar Cookie.
The chain currently has nine locations three of which are in DeKalb County, current locations are Fort Payne, Rainsville and Henagar. Each one has a Facebook and Instagram page that may be followed for specials, Happy Hours and updates.
The Fort Payne location has limited indoor seating, spaced apart for social-distancing. During this time of pandemic, Osorio said she does everything she can to keep customers safe. “We wear masks and disinfect doors, countertops and payment centers regularly,” said Osorio. Wildcats Nutrition offers curbside service. Customers have the option of calling in or texting an order in. Payment may be made over the phone.
“I really appreciate the support of our customers,” said Osorio. “Our customers have been our best advertisement.”
Current business hours are; Monday - Thursday 6:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Fridays 6:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and Sundays 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
The store is located at 1060 Glenn Blvd. SW Phone: 256-630-1405.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition, but will print in the Wednesday editions as well until further notice.
