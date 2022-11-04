Chris Roberts joked at a Wednesday work session of the Fort Payne City Council that if he “had a dollar for every time I’ve been asked about Mater’s, the restaurant would already be paid for.”
It has taken years for Roberts to bring a franchise for Mater’s Pizza & Pasta Emporium to Fort Payne due to switching proposed locations, getting a loan from the Small Business Administration and experiencing the delays and cost hikes associated with a pandemic. He told the council that he’s putting the finishing touches on the remodeling of the building that has sat vacant since Virginia Hentz closed her “Jenni’s” clothing store in 2013.
Roberts gave them a tour after the meeting to show them where he has added onto the south side of the structure to construct a kitchen and restrooms, as well as a stage facing sliding garage doors for an outdoor experience in warmer months. He also wanted them to see where he needs sidewalks leveled.
The council discussed ways they can help Roberts financially with the project since they expect it to breathe new life and energy into the historic downtown business district. Mater’s operates stores in Gadsden and Albertville.
He predicted other franchises might locate downtown once they see Mater’s thrive. Based on the enthusiastic feedback he’s gotten throughout the long process, Roberts is confident it will do well.
In the meantime, however, the cost of building materials has soared. For example, the digging and installing of water lines for his sprinkler system had been estimated to cost about $7,900, but now he’s looking at more than $10,000.
City Attorney Rocky Watson agreed Mater’s should do very well, noting that at least a couple of other chain restaurants that were initially unsure about coming to Fort Payne had experienced record sales once opened.
Roberts wants to keep the walkway between his building and Fort Payne Nutrition so pedestrians and shoppers can cut through rather than having to walk around the entire block. He also suggested the addition of a guardrail to assist senior citizens. The city will continue to maintain the alley, but Watson said it would be possible to add gates on either end and limit the hours it is accessible to the public to discourage late-night mischief.
The council discussed possibly giving Roberts funding to help him with his debt service using the Amendment 772 process cities are allowed to use to encourage economic development. The same process was used recently to recruit Food City to build a new grocery store -- but not without controversy. Watson advised against arranging funding up front because of the opposition they encountered. The Memorandum of Understanding process requires publishing a legal notice to advertise a public hearing to allow for comments, followed by a vote of the council and judicial review within 60 days. The council does not anticipate anyone opposing a similar deal for Mater’s since the development is expected to create jobs and bring more people downtown.
Watson recommended they vote on seeking an Attorney General’s opinion on such incentives since Roberts has nearly completed construction. Amendment 772 typically happens much earlier, before projects break ground.
Council members told Roberts they would do what they can within legal guardrails they must respect. Citizens would rightfully complain if taxpayer resources were routinely directed at private businesses. They would need to document precisely what economic impact Mater’s is projected to have on Fort Payne.
The city received a TAP grant to repair sidewalks downtown and make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Mayor Baine said the problem is that the state dictates the timing and that project has taken longer than expected.
“It is the city’s sidewalk on the state’s right-of-way,” he said.
Roberts said the public perceives there’s a lack of parking spaces downtown, but there are actually hundreds of parking spaces in relatively close proximity.
“Most are closer than you’ll walk when you park to go into Walmart. We just need to make people more aware of that,” Roberts said.
He requested the city designate a couple of handicapped parking spaces just outside the restaurant on 2nd Street North.
They also briefly discussed a property adjoining the courtyard of the DeKalb Theatre that Roberts also owns and hopes to develop as a food court once Mater’s gets off the ground.
Mater’s will hold off on serving lunch until after the first of the year. They plan to close on Sundays and end service around 10 p.m. nightly.
They anticipate generating about $72,000 per year in new sales tax, along with roughly $18,000 from sales of alcoholic beverages from a partitioned area that is separate from the main dining room. Drinks are being given names relevant to Fort Payne and the décor will refer to local themes.
“I’m not a drinker myself, but I’ve played in bars for years,” Roberts said. “I will personally make sure it gets run right.”
He promised to keep a family atmosphere and will offer the students of his music school the chance to work as servers, allowing them to perform a song in exchange for a tip. He said he plans to employ about 20 people per shift as servers, bartenders and cooks, as well as providing another entertainment venue for local musicians to perform for locals and out-of-town guests. Playing a role will be his sons Maurey, who formerly booked acts for the Boom Days festival and DeKalb Theatre, and Caleb, who plays drums when he isn’t serving the community at Wilson Funeral Home. Their ties to the city include his wife’s employment in the municipal court system for 31 years.
They will offer steaks on a dedicated night of the week, with the food cooked outside on a grill. It won’t be fast food, but two ovens will allow them to prepare 70 pizzas per hour. Customers will also be able to call in take-out orders and pick them up at a drive-thru window at the rear.
“This will be something like you might find in Birmingham or Atlanta,” Roberts said.
