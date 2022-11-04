Chris Roberts joked at a Wednesday work session of the Fort Payne City Council that if he “had a dollar for every time I’ve been asked about Mater’s, the restaurant would already be paid for.”

It has taken years for Roberts to bring a franchise for Mater’s Pizza & Pasta Emporium to Fort Payne due to switching proposed locations, getting a loan from the Small Business Administration and experiencing the delays and cost hikes associated with a pandemic. He told the council that he’s putting the finishing touches on the remodeling of the building that has sat vacant since Virginia Hentz closed her “Jenni’s” clothing store in 2013.

