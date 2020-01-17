Spotlight on Business: The Blossom Shoppe keeps up with popular trends

The Blossom Shoppe has been a fixture in Fort Payne since 2009. From its humble beginnings in the home of its founder – to a little shop at the South Y – to its current home at 118 1st Street S.
As far back as she can remember, owner Dawn Twilley has always loved creating and embellishing garments and other wardrobe accessories.
As the market for monogramming and displaying logos and sayings has evolved, so has her business. Embroidery is still sought after but sublimation printing and vinyl have taken on lives of their own.
Sublimation printing is the process of printing onto a special sheet of paper, and then transferring that image onto fabric. The ink is heated until it disintegrates into a corresponding fabric.
The shop offers an extensive gallery of logos and emblems to choose from that can be placed on most fabrics and on personal items such as athletic ware, cupware, fabric tote bags, baseball caps, towels, baby blankets and bibs, just to name some of the products. The store also offers a generous selection of blank canvases on an array of items and along with some pre-decorated items to choose from.
When it comes to choosing what manner in which to embellish a fabric, the Blossom Shoppe can guide customers with the knowledge of how the process works and what will be the most comfortable on the underside of the fabric. This is especially important when the fabric is a garment.
“We keep all of the local schools sports logos on file for quick easy access,” said Twilley. She said the designs that can be chosen from to personalize items are seemingly endless and what isn’t already on the market she can generally design herself.
“ I am appreciative to God and my loyal customers,” said Twilley. “Some of my customers have been coming to me since I started my business in my home.”
Whether it is appliqué, vinyl application, sublimation or embroidery the Blossom Shoppe is a one-stop location.
The store hours are Monday and Friday from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday from 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Phone 256-996-7566.
