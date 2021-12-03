Alabama producers can brush up on best management practices and prepare for the upcoming growing seasons at the 2022 Alabama Row Crops Short Course. The course will be held Tuesday, Jan. 18 and Wednesday, Jan. 19. at the Embassy Suites in Montgomery.
The Alabama Cooperative Extension System and the Auburn University College of Agriculture’s department of crop, soil and environmental sciences are partnering to bring producers an all-encompassing event geared toward understanding the current market conditions, improving farm practices and increasing profitability.
Audrey Gamble, an Alabama Extension soil scientist, said the faculty and agents are once again working across production lines to equip farmers with relevant research and information.
“After a virtual short course in 2020, we are looking forward to learning together in 2022,” said Gamble, who is also an assistant professor in the department of crop, soil and environmental science. “We are excited about hosting the short course in a new location this year at the Embassy Suites Montgomery. This location will cut about an hour of driving for any farmers coming over from the western half of the state, which we hope will make the short course more convenient to attend.”
Row Crops Short Course Topics
Gamble said this course will be beneficial for farmers who focus on one or two crops, as well as those with diverse row crop operations. Also, continuing education units and pesticide points will be available for all attendees.
The course will include presenters from the following institutions:
Auburn University
Cotton Incorporated
University of Tennessee
Louisiana State University
Mississippi State University
Texas A & M University,
University of Georgia
Bayer CropScience
InformedAg
Professionals from these institutions will present information on the following topics:
Weed management in small grains
Fall armyworms
Corn and soybean management recommendations
Peanut production and disease management
Cotton production and pest management
Carbon markets
Climate outlook
Variety selection
Input cost management
Registration
There is no registration fee before January 7. After this date, the cost of registration will increase to $40. An event agenda, hotel reservation information, a complete list of speakers and topics and the registration link are all available on the 2022 Alabama Row Crops Short Course webpage at www.aces.edu. Contact Gamble at avg0001@auburn.edu for more information.
