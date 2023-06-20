Medical cannabis licenses put on hold

Just four days after the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission announced which businesses would be licensed for the potentially lucrative and uncharted enterprise in Alabama, the commission put all its licensing on hold, citing “potential inconsistencies” in scores used to decide which companies got licenses.
The commission voted Friday to stay all proceedings and will seek an independent review of the scoring data used to award licenses earlier this week.
RX Connections President and CEO Troy King said the business will have to wait and see what happens next. RX Connections applied for a license to locate an integrated facility in Henagar – a “seed to sale” operation that he expected would employ 200 people.
He said he didn’t agree with the scoring that denied the business – one of 38 that applied for five integrated facility licenses – a permit to proceed.
RX Connections was ranking around the middle of the rankings, King said. He said that the awarding of licenses seemed to heavily favor the southern portion of the state, largely cutting northeast Alabama out of the business. The University of South Alabama was selected to score the applications, he noted.
When licenses were announced, the City of Gadsden announced its medical cannabis industrial recruitment campaign last fall paid off. Two of the license applicants were seeking to locate dispensaries in Gadsden, city leaders said.
Those Gadsden locations appear to have been as close to DeKalb County as any licensees got.
King said he didn’t know if anything in the commission’s rules would have required spreading the licenses around geographically, but he would have thought that would have been a consideration.
Under the rules drafted for the commission, he said, he’s not sure it has the authority now “to do what it’s doing.”
“The stay was issued because of AMCC’s discovery of potential inconsistencies in the tabulation of scoring data. During this pause in proceedings, the Commission will seek an independent review of all scoring data,” the AMCC said in a press release Friday afternoon.
“The Commission will work expeditiously to investigate and identify inconsistencies in the score data” explained AMCC Director, John McMillan. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are suspending all current procedural timelines until those matters are resolved.”
King took issue with the scoring data, too. He said there were deductions he questioned, and no explanation was offered for them. He said RX Connections had deductions for its security plan. He said he believed the plan, modeled after an existing medical cannabis facility in Florida, was a strong one.
King questioned rankings for other companies, not just his own. One company already had constructed its facility, and their ranking was not much higher than RX Connections.
Whether this stay puts Henagar back in the running for the plant and the jobs and economic impact it would bring, King said, remains to be seen.
He said the company received such a warm welcome from city leaders and the people of Henagar that RX Connections remains committed to pursuing a facility there if future actions make that possible.
The stay issued by the Commission impacts the following procedural requirements of the program:
•Applicants who were awarded a license on June 12, 2023, are not required to pay the license fee by June 26, 2023.
•Applicants who were denied award of license on June 12, 2023, are not required to submit a request for investigative hearing by June 26, 2023.
•Licenses that were awarded on June 12, 2023, will not issue on July 10, 2023.
The stay will remain in effect until lifted by the Commission. Once the stay is lifted, the Commission will reconsider the award of licenses.
