DeKalb tax burden among state’s lowest

DeKalb Countians pay the fourth lowest overall tax burden in Alabama, according to a study released by the financial planning professionals website SmartAsset.
To find the places with the lowest tax burdens, SmartAsset calculated the amount of money a specific person would pay in income, sales, property and fuel taxes in each county in the country. Each county was ranked and indexed, on a scale of 0 to 100. The county with the lowest tax burden received a score of 100 and the remaining counties in the study were scored based on how closely their tax burden compares.
The average Alabamian pays $9,861 in income tax, $1,234 in sales tax, $421 in property tax and $256 in fuel tax. DeKalb Countians pay $9,836 in income tax, $808 in sales tax, $367 in property tax, $270 in fuel tax with a tax burden index of 79.18.
Clarke County residents enjoy the lowest overall tax burden with identical figures in income and sales taxes, but $43 less in property tax and $54 less in fuel tax for a tax burden index of 79.86. Noteworthy is the fact that the median household income in Clarke County was $7,626 less than it was in DeKalb County and it had 45,276 fewer people, based on 2010 Census data. The rest of the top 10 includes the following counties with tax burden indexes: Washington (79.70), Barbour (79.66), Coosa (79.05), Lamar (79.01), Winston (78.95), Butler (78.95), Fayette (78.86), and Clay (78.83).
In terms of neighboring North Alabama counties, Jackson ranked 41st, Cherokee 34th, Etowah ranked 66th, and Marshall ranked 53rd out of 67 counties. DeKalb was the only North Alabama county ranked in the top five lowest tax burden.
To better compare income tax burdens across counties, SmartAsset used the national median household income, then applied relevant deductions and exemptions before calculating federal, state and local income taxes. In order to determine sales tax burden, they estimated that 35% of take-home (after-tax) pay is spent on taxable goods and multiplied the average sales tax rate for a county by the household income after taxes. This balance was then multiplied by 35% to estimate the sales tax paid.
For property taxes, they compared the median property taxes paid in each county. For fuel taxes, they distributed statewide vehicle miles traveled to the county level using the number of vehicles in each county, then calculated the total number of licensed drivers within each county. The countywide miles were distributed amongst the licensed drivers in the county, which generated the number of miles driven per licensed driver. Using the nationwide average fuel economy, they calculated the average gallons of gas used per driver in each county and multiplied that by the fuel tax.
SmartAsset then added the dollar amount for income, sales, property and fuel taxes to calculate a total tax burden. Finally, each county was ranked and indexed, on a scale of 0 to100. The county with the lowest tax burden received a score of 100 and the remaining counties in the study were scored based on how closely their tax burden compares.
The actual taxes to be paid will vary based on individual fluctuations in taxable income, exemptions and deductions claimed, and changes made to tax policy. Sales tax rates also vary among DeKalb County municipalities, with some taxing purchases at only 5% while shoppers in Fort Payne pay 9%, which includes 4% to the state, 1% to the county and 4% to the City of Fort Payne following a 1-cent hike approved on a 3-2 vote by the city council in August 2017.
Macon County shoppers pay the most in Alabama at 11.5%.
To learn more, visit https://smartasset.com/taxes/income-taxes#alabama.
