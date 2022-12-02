Southern Harvest preparing to open at the end of December

Alabama's Teddy Gentry is partnering with Michael and Crystal Goss, the former operators of the Moonlight Bistro in Mentone and the Sunshine Cafe in Hammondville, to open a new sit-down restaurant at 1907 Scenic Road East, in the building previously occupied by The Smokin’ Moose and J.T.’s Fishhouse. They hope to open "Southern Harvest" on Dec. 28.

Teddy Gentry of Alabama is partnering with Michael and Crystal Goss, the former operators of the Moonlight Bistro in Mentone and the Sunshine Cafe in Hammondville. Together they are opening a new sit-down restaurant at the top of Alabama Highway 35 on Lookout Mountain.

It is located at 1907 Scenic Road East, across from Dollar General, where The Smokin’ Moose and J.T.’s Fishhouse were formerly housed.

