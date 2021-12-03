Splash of Pixie Dust is new a restaurant in Fyffe. The owner is Penny Shrader, and her husband, Lebron, and daughter, Hannah both help out. Shrader was a nurse for 23 years and after retiring from the medical field decided to put her recipe box to good use.
“My mother worked as a caterer and both my mother and grandmother were good cooks and the dishes we serve showcase their recipes,” said Shrader.
The restaurant’s specialty is deli sandwiches, but they are more than just a deli.
The restaurant was named after their family pet, a Nubian goat. Patrons of the business can see a picture of Pixie Dust on the wall. The restaurant décor is multi-themed with each room offering a different motif, making the encounter more than just a culinary experience.
One dining room follows the theme of heroes where military, ministers, medical workers, police, and firefighters are all honored. “We have a wall for names to be placed to honor our local heroes,” said Shrader. Another room is labeled the Mad Hatter room where a long table is accompanied by Alice in Wonderland décor. Alabama fans have a room and so do those who love a farmhouse setting.
The typical deli specials are offered, but Shrader likes to keep a large selection of healthy foods and non-typical Southern foods on the menu as well. Shrader said, “We have both Mediterranean and Greek options on the salad bar.” While all Greek food is considered Mediterranean, not all Mediterranean food is considered Greek. Visitors to the eatery will find hummus, feta and a variety of peppers to adorn their salads. “We make everything fresh daily,” said Shrader.
The typical deli fare of home-made chicken salad, pimento cheese, BLTs, Reuban’s, and meatball subs are all part of the options. “I enjoy experimenting with various types of bread like Italian Roma and seeing what people like the most,” said Shrader. Marble and seeded Rye, Hawaiian and other breads are offered. “We plan to start doing wraps soon,” said Shrader.
Each day one to two soups are available. Call ahead and ask about their hardier meals such as chicken casserole, chicken with dressing, or lasagna. Those with a sweet tooth won’t be disappointed with a great selection of desserts available. “I make the type of cheesecake that takes hours to make,” said Shrader. “I also am experimenting with my desserts for healthier options for diabetics.”
The Shrader’s want to thank all of their customers for their loyal support.
Sprinkle of Pixie Dust is located at Blackwell Street in Fyffe. Hours are Monday - Friday 10:30 a.m.– 3:30 p.m. Weekends are available for renting the restaurant. Phone 256-623-CAKE (2253). Follow on Facebook for daily specials. Future plans include extending business hours to include evening meals.
