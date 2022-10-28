First there was Mainstreet Deli, then Not Your Momma’s Deli, now the current occupants of the long, skinny building at 203 Gault Avenue South are moving away from using it as a late-night party spot in favor of appealing more to the general population, including families. 

Amy Mackey said she and her husband, Kevin, have assembled a crew of servers and bartenders as they plan to have a soft opening for Little River Burgers & Brews sometime in November. 

