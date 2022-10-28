First there was Mainstreet Deli, then Not Your Momma’s Deli, now the current occupants of the long, skinny building at 203 Gault Avenue South are moving away from using it as a late-night party spot in favor of appealing more to the general population, including families.
Amy Mackey said she and her husband, Kevin, have assembled a crew of servers and bartenders as they plan to have a soft opening for Little River Burgers & Brews sometime in November.
Asked to describe their planned offerings, Amy Mackey said, “We’ll be serving hamburgers, pizzas, wings and fries. We’ll also have a few appetizers and desserts. My husband will primarily be running the restaurant. He’s a great cook so I think everyone will like the food.”
For lunchtime, they’ll serve a meat and three in addition to a regular menu.
The Mackeys, who live in Rainsville, are already a part of the downtown Fort Payne business community as the owners and operators of The Poppery on Main.
To encourage more families to dine out with them, she said they ordered “some high chairs and things because we want people to be able to come in and bring their families… We’re definitely moving away from the nightlife focus.”
Unlike the predecessors who stayed open until closing time well into the early morning hours, Little River Burgers & Brews plans close at 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 11 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m., except on Sundays and Mondays, when they’ll be closed entirely.
Little River Burgers & Brews won’t do away entirely with the idea of friends gathering for a cold beer and good times and catchy beats.
“We’ll be having live music on the weekends. We have seven televisions so it’ll definitely be a great place to catch a good game. As far as a certain vibe, I’m really not sure,” she said. “I think between having ballgames playing, live music and karaoke night, I hope we have a little something for everyone.”
Little River Burgers & Brews passed their inspections in September and the city council approved their alcohol license at the last meeting.
DeKalb Countians hungry for something fun to do will no doubt turn out in force once they open to see what this new establishment has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.