The Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce and Twin City Used Cars are preparing for the annual Halloween Block Party, once again based at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne.
“If you are a local business interested in participating please call (256) 845-2741,” said Chamber Executive Director Jennifer McCurdy. “There is no charge to participate. We just ask that you bring lots of candy.”
