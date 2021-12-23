Russel Burt Designs has been an established business since 2008. Burt began his business in Birmingham and moved his enterprise to Fort Payne two years ago. The operation includes interior design, floral arranging and photography.
Burt’s business became well established when he won an HGTV contest on floral arrangement and design at the BJCC in 2008. “It was insane how quickly my business took off when I won that contest,” said Burt. “I had to start working 14-hour days just to keep up with the orders.”
Burt’s family is originally from Fort Payne. He moved to Birmingham in 2008 and returned home to DeKalb County in 2018. While the business does include all three aspects previously mentioned, he is endeavoring to put his main focus on floral arranging and interior design at this time. “I can help homeowners decorate for a holiday or redecorate their home,” said Burt. “I’ve done holiday decorating at the Jeff Cook castle and at other well-known homes in the area.”
Repurposing furniture is a large part of the interior design aspect of his business. He said he likes to take vintage furnishings that just need a fresh look and refurbish them. He can restore the furniture that someone already owns or they can select items from his collection of repurposed furnishings that he purchased at an estate sale or thrift store.
Eclectic is how Burt describes his style. After decorating his daughter’s room in a mermaid theme and posting it online he received over 10,000 hits. He said he credits his mother Syble for his creative talents.
Floral design for weddings are a large part of his business. Burt said he likes to take the bride-to-be with him to the flower market in Birmingham to select her favorite blooms. “I’m all about helping my customers to save money where possible, so I give them several options on vase selection and so forth to help them with their budget,” said Burt. Delivery and setup at the location is all included in his wedding price.
Currently the business is located in a house separate from where Burt lives. Furnishings that he has repurposed may be purchased at Boom Town Makers Market in Fort Payne and at Two Peas in a Pod in Fyffe.
For more information follow Russell Burt Designs on Facebook. Phone 615-480-1610.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.