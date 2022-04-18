Mark Young refers to his restaurant in Henagar as a “forgiveness ministry.”
He uses the business to spread the word of Christ so he can contribute to the community receiving spiritual nourishment as well as the physical kind.
Young said he often makes an effort to help people who have fallen victim to addiction and other problems, helping them to reach rehab so they can begin the process of healing. It’s something he feels called to do by the Lord. And the outreach improves the community by helping to get people on the path to brighter futures.
“People don’t realize how many people are hurting out there and how much is going on,” Young said.
He’s not always able to attend Sunday morning services at his church, Freedom Church of God in Adamsburg, so he worships Christ with his community outreach.
The Henagar native was born and raised here. The restaurant business is “in the blood,” as they say, as he has followed in the footsteps of his father, who operated Dean’s Drive-In, since he was 15 years old.
He worked in the tree service industry but never completely strayed from the kitchen, continuing to cater for churches and community fund raisers.
Heavenly Pizza, located next to Limon’s Mexican Restaurant and Bell’s Barber Shop, is more than just another pizza place.
For example, Mondays are grilled chicken leg and thigh day. On Tuesdays, the special is barbecue pork chops with three sides. On Wednesdays, the featured item is spaghetti. This past Thursday, the special involved pineapple and ham pizza.
Young said barbecue is actually is top selling item.
“I’ve been smoking [pork] for years,” he said, describing the process of cooking it overnight to have it just right for customers to enjoy.
Another important thing to know is that Heavenly Pizza is take-out only. This makes it a great option for families who want to pick up an item to go, such as parents feeding the kids after little league practice or games.
Young said he is planning to add a pavilion next to the building where customers will be able to sit down and enjoy some Christian fellowship while savoring the taste off his creations. For now, however, the lack of sit-down space is helping Young at the time when restaurants with dining rooms everywhere are having a particularly difficult time finding good servers. It allows him to focus on using his God-given talent to cook.
“I do need to hire a full-time and a part-time person to help,” he said, inviting anyone looking for a summer job to come by and fill out an application so they can join in the mission to serve delicious food with a side of compassion.
Heavenly Pizza is located at 17067 Alabama Highway 75. They are open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from 1-8 p.m. on Sundays. Young is closing this Sunday because it is Easter.
— Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.