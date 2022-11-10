New substation opens up economic development

The new Davis Gap Substation was formally introduced during a Nov. 10 press conference and ribbon-cutting event. Among the attendees were FPIA Board members, Mayor Brian Baine, City Council members, Chamber members, representatives from TVA and local FPIA staff.

 Story by Steven Stiefel steven.stiefel@times-journal.com

The Fort Payne Improvement Authority has officially cut the ribbon on its new Davis Gap Substation, which went online Nov. 4.

FPIA General Manager Mike Shirey said the new substation will relieve some of the load off the existing 60+ year old substation at Second Street NE and Clark Avenue SE, as well as giving FPIA a back feed option for Airport Road.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.