DeKalb County can be credited for many things that sets it apart from other places.
DeKalb County is home to recognized musicians, a large array of artistic individuals, it hosts multiple waterfalls, and has a rich history that is similar to other areas, but yet unique in its own way. The county seat, Fort Payne, has another unique interest that draws tourists.
Located on Gault Avenue is a store that although similar to other collectible stores is definitely unique in its own way. Relics Collectibles offers relished relics at very competitive prices. The sandwich board on the sidewalk in front of his store reads, DVDs $1 and that is just one of the thousands of deals to be found.
Tony Walls started the business in 2015 and initially opened up in the brick and mortar next door to its current location at 104 Gault Ave. N. “I had to move next door after only one year in the previous location,” said Walls. “I outgrew the other space very quickly.”
Relics houses over 80,000 vinyl records of all sizes. Additionally, the store offers DVDs, Blu-ray, cassettes, books, over 600 comic books, 8-track tapes, movie posters, CDs, and more. Sports memorabilia and local history items are also part of the merchandise.
Whether a person is searching for family friendly flicks, is a poetry lover, Broadway musical enthusiast, rocker, jazz or country music lover the store offers something for all tastes. Relics Collectibles Facebook page is loaded with pictures of merchandise to help shoppers see online what the store has to offer. Some items are still in sealed containers.
Recognizable names such as Coltrane, Ellington, Clapton, Croce, Boston, Beach Boys, Springsteen, Eagles and all the greats are likely sitting in a crate at Relics. Walls is not opposed to customers calling to see if he has an item in the store before they visit.
Walls will make a trade if a customer has something to offer that he is interested in, he also purchases items from other collectors.
Walls said he’s been a collector for longer than he has had the store and finds his treasures all over the place. His love for music dates back to when his father was a Disc Jockey at the local radio station WZOB. Walls has lived in the area since 1971.
Relics had to be closed for 70 days due to the pandemic, but is now open for business. Walls said he wants everyone to know he wears a mask and keeps hand sanitizer available to customers. He said he also monitors the store so that everyone can social distance responsibly.
Hours of operation are Monday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Phone number is 256-630-4259.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.