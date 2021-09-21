The Alabama Cottage Food Law recently underwent some changes. Going into effect Aug. 1, these changes will now allow producers to earn more than $20,000 with sales out of the home.
Originally passed in 2014, the Alabama Cottage Food Law was updated by Alabama Senate Bill 160 over the summer.
These updates are a welcome sight for Alabama cottage food producers.
Not only will producers be able to make more money during this trying time, but they will also be able to make and sell more products from their home.
Major Changes Included in SB 160
According to the new law, a cottage food is a non-potentially hazardous food that has been prepared in a person’s home that does not require time and temperature control for safety. However, the law excludes products that contain meat, poultry or fish. Cottage food items include the following:
Jams, jellies and fruit preserves
Candy
Dried and dehydrated herbs, herb mixes, vegetables and fruits
Roasted coffee
Dried baking mixes
Fermented or preserved vegetables or fruit—provided the process does not result in alcohol production
Testing Requirements
There are testing requirements for certain food items.
In these cases, initial testing must be conducted by a third-party laboratory. Products that require testing include dried foods (water activity), fermented foods and acidified foods (pH).
Alabama Extension food safety and quality agents can assist clients with these tests.
Labeling Requirements
The law revisions impose additional labeling requirements. To be in compliance, labels must include the following:
10-point font size type minimum
Common name of the food
Name and home or P.O. Box address of the producer
A statement indicating the food is not inspected by the state or local health department
A list of ingredients and sub-ingredients in descending order of predominance
A disclaimer that the food may contain allergens
Additional Requirements
Producers must sell directly to consumers within the state, whether that be in-person, by phone or online. However, there are now more options for delivery under the new law.
The new law allows delivery by mail, through an agent of the producer or directly to the consumer within the state of Alabama.
More Information
The food safety and quality team will update their current trainings to include information about the revised Cottage Food Law. The team will remove current trainings from the Alabama Extension website Nov. 12 to make these revisions. A revised training will roll out in early 2022. The Alabama Extension food safety and quality team members will teach the new trainings virtually.
Like with any new law, producers will have many questions. For assistance, interested individuals can contact their local Extension office or a nearby food safety agent. They can also find more about the Cottage Food Law and training by visiting www.aces.edu/go/cottagefoodbusiness.
– Lori Wheeler is the DeKalb County Extension Coordinator.
