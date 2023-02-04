UA experts predict state economy will shrink slightly during 2023

Alabama’s economy will likely contract in 2023, but just barely, according to researchers at the University of Alabama.

Persistent inflation, labor shortages, lingering supply chain bottlenecks and international effects from the war in Ukraine will continue to drag national and state economic growth, according to the annual economic forecast from the Center for Business and Economic Research at UA.

