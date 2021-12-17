For those who missed the grand opening of the relocation of DeKalb Tax Service in January of 2019 there will be another opportunity. The business is relocating once again and once again will have an Open House offering prizes in appreciation of their customers and to welcome new clientele.
The business is well established, having served the community for over 17 years. Debby Lewis and Jessica Moses are the proprietors. The tax service was originally located in Sylvania, they moved in January of last year to 2133 Gault Ave. N. and as of Jan 2, 2020 their new location will be at 1500 Gault Ave. N in Fort Payne.
The reason for moving is to utilize a larger building to expand the business. “We are looking forward to having about 3,000 square feet at the new building,” said Lewis. “We will have private offices instead of cubicles at the new location and we are looking forward to having a kitchen for our employees and ourselves. We have hired a receptionist and an assistant.
Lewis said they are planning an even bigger and better open house than last time. The reception is planned for Sunday, January 2 from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Prizes consist of items such as a 55” Samsung Smart television, Apple iPads, Amazon gift cards, Apple Earbuds, a laptop, and many other prizes. Sweet treats and finger foods along with punch and tea will be offered.
The building was completely remodeled and is having the finishing touches put in place to be ready for the reception. “We took the building down to the studs,” said Lewis. “New paint both inside and out.” The current location features a coffee bar for customers and the new location will as well. Ample parking is a bonus at the new address.
Lewis said the tax preparation aspect of the business has basically doubled in the last two years and their bookkeeping/accounting customer base has tripled. Those who attend the grand opening will have the opportunity to speak with both Moses and Lewis and find out more about the services they offer for both large and smaller businesses.
“We give free estimates and keep our rates reasonable and fair,” said Lewis. “We don’t have a flat rate across the board for doing payroll. There’s a big difference in doing payroll for a company with ten employees versus one with 100 employees.”
Business hours are Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. with extended hours during tax season. Follow on Facebook. Phone: 256-638-8505
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
