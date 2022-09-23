In a new report, the Federal Trade Commission shines a light on ways that some companies try to trick you into buying things you don’t want. Or into giving them permission to use your personal information. 

The use of these deceptive designs, known as “dark patterns”, is on the rise, according to the report titled “Bringing Dark Patterns to Light”.  So, what do these dark patterns look like — and how do they take your money and your data? Here are a few examples:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.