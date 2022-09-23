In a new report, the Federal Trade Commission shines a light on ways that some companies try to trick you into buying things you don’t want. Or into giving them permission to use your personal information.
The use of these deceptive designs, known as “dark patterns”, is on the rise, according to the report titled “Bringing Dark Patterns to Light”. So, what do these dark patterns look like — and how do they take your money and your data? Here are a few examples:
• They place online ads that look like editorial content.
• They hide fees and charges until late in the buying process.
• They offer a free trial that leads to a recurring subscription charge.
• They have processes that make it hard to cancel a subscription.
• They collect personal information even if they don’t need it to complete a transaction.
• They give you confusing privacy choices that trick you into giving away your information.
These practices often take advantage of consumers’ cognitive biases to steer their conduct or delay access to information needed to make fully informed decisions.
Research shows that dark patterns are highly effective at influencing consumer behavior.
Dark patterns can be found in a variety of industries and contexts, including ecommerce, cookie consent banners, children’s apps, subscription sales, and more.
Disguised advertising and promotional messages are deceptive when they mislead consumers into believing they are independent, impartial, or not from the sponsoring advertiser itself. A recent example
is an FTC action charging the operators of a work-from-home scheme, with using fake news stories to trick consumers into buying their program.
According to a complaint, unsolicited emails were sent to consumers that included “from” lines that falsely claimed they were coming from news organizations like CNN or Fox News.
Consumers who clicked on links in emails were routed to additional fake online news stories, and then eventually routed to sales websites, which pitched work-from-home schemes.
These sites guaranteed consumers would make hundreds of dollars if they paid an upfront fee of $97 and worked from home only one hour a day.
In reality, according to the complaint, the emailed articles were fake and the upfront fee didn’t result in an actual job.
