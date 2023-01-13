The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced that businesses and residents affected by flooding on Sept. 3-4, 2022, are eligible to apply for low-interest disaster loans.
These loans are made available in Chattooga, Floyd and Walker Counties in Georgia and Cherokee and DeKalb Counties in Alabama.
Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.
Homeowners or renters are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.
The SBA also offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses involved in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations. EIDLs help meet working capital whether the business suffered any physical damage or not.
Loan increases of up to 20% of their physical damages may be available to applicants for mitigation purposes. Some things that may qualify as eligible mitigation improvements include safe rooms, storm shelters, sump pumps and retaining walls -- items that can help protect property from future damages.
Interest rates begin at 3.04% for businesses, 1.875% for nonprofits and 2.188% for homeowners and renters. Terms are up to 30 years. The exact loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and each applicants financial condition is considered.
Disaster loan information and application forms can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.
Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is March 10, 2023.
The deadline to return economic injury applications is Oct 9, 2023.
