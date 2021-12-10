This holiday season I am reminded that there is no place like home. That sounds odd I know after two very long and very difficult years, spent mostly in our homes. I suppose seeing downtown Fort Payne all decked out for Christmas and the buzz of activities around, it makes me feel a sense of belonging and pride in where we are and where we are going as a community.
You may have noticed Christmas trees lining the streets of downtown Fort Payne. The DeKalb County Library brought their Candy Cane Lane to downtown Fort Payne, and we love it. If you will take a look at the banners, sponsored by Fort Payne Main Street, you will see who generously gave to the Library for that specific tree. The tops of the buildings are lined with lights, 1st Street South is lined with lights across the street, the parks have lights and our chandelier tree beside Blue Jug is all lit up. Ya’ll, it’s truly magical. Come see us and visit all the wonderful restaurants and businesses in Fort Payne.
As I was sharing information about our area on social media this week, it occurred to me how much we truly have to offer in Fort Payne. We are surrounded by beauty and things to do, just open your eyes and drive around. While you drive do remember, there are trash cans please don’t throw your trash out the window. That really does spoil a good drive around town.
Oh, we also added ice-skating to our holiday festivities this year. What? Beginning Friday, December 17th through Monday, December 20th at The Rotary Pavilion in downtown Fort Payne, we will have ice-skating (synthetic ice) with proceeds benefiting Patriots Memorial Park. Admission is $10 cash per person for one hour. Thanks to our sponsors, Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce, Fort Payne Main Street, GH Metal Solutions, DC Gas, Heil Environmental, Vulcraft, Fort Payne Water Works, First Fidelity Bank, Fort Payne Improvement Authority and Twin City Used Cars. You can learn more at www.fortpaynechamber.com.
There is plenty of good all around us Fort Payne, take some time to appreciate it.
— Jennifer McCurdy is executive director of the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce. She can be reached by calling (256) 845-2741 or by emailing her at jennifer@fortpaynechamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.