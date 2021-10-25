Local antique store has relocated auction

Dave’s Antiques will be in operation, at the location in Hammondville, for 10 years as of May 2022. “We are planning some kind of shindig for our 10th anniversary,” said owner Dave Stone. Stone operates his business with the help of his son Darby Stone, friend Brian Gurnee, and vendors like Anita Hammonds.
The 15,000 square foot building, where Dave’s Antiques is now located, once served as an armory. Not every single item for sale is an official antique, but there is a large selection of vintage and time-honored pieces amongst the antique collectibles.
Stone has been a collector of antiques and vintage items for over 50 years. “My collecting all started when I was in need of furniture for my first place when I was young,” said Stone. “I discovered thrift stores were a great place to get a deal and quickly realized how much I liked vintage and collectible furnishings. I’ve never stopped collecting since then. Susan Akes helped me start this store, it wouldn’t be here without her.”
The antique store has 40 vendors who sell their wares along with Dave’s collection. There is a little bit of everything to be found. Cast iron cookware, signage, lanterns, railroad signal lights, taxidermy, tools, dishware, furniture, wall art, home décor, lighting, and “vinyl” as music records are now referred to as. Several vendors sell music albums plus Dave has an entire room he calls his “record room” dedicated to a large collection of vinyl. A seasonal out-of-doors area for garden items will be open in the spring.
Dave’s collection comes from local estate sales and from out-of-state long-haulers. “Back in the day we called them long-haulers,” said Stone. “These days they call them pickers.” The business located in Hammondville has now expanded to include a wing of the old I-59 Flea Market located at the base of Sand Mountain on Alabama Highway 117 right off of I-59 at Exit 231. The auction takes place the second and fourth Saturday of each month at 5:00 p.m. in the right wing of the facility. Auctioneer Roger Burton Sr. presides over the auction. The auction had been located in Henagar for six-years before being relocated to the Flea Market building.
True pickers and collectors might remember Dave’s Bargain Stop which was located in Sylvania from 2003-2012. “My father also does appraisals on items,” said Darby Stone. “It is mainly by appointment and we prefer the item is brought to us whenever possible, but we take phone calls to discuss options.”
Hours are: Monday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sunday 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Phone 256-418-4207. Located at 37669 U.S. HWY 11, Hammondville. Voted Best in DeKalb. Follow on Facebook and Instagram. Website: daves-antiques.com
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
