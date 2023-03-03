Rainsville Dollar General is now DG Market

Dollar General is excited to announce it recently remodeled and updated its store at 389 McCurdy Ave. N in Rainsville to its DG Market format.

 File Photo

The new store format plans to provide area residents with an updated layout and new offerings including an expanded selection of fresh meats, fruits and vegetables, as well as the same categories, brands and products customers trust Dollar General to carry.

