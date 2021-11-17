The Therapy Junction, LLC (TTJ) offers cutting-edge pediatric therapy Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Owner, Paige Wright leads a team of 40 highly qualified, dedicated employees. They opened their doors September 2020.
Physical therapists (PTs) are licensed health care professionals who diagnose and treat individuals who have medical problems or other health-related conditions that limit their abilities to move and perform functional activities in their daily lives.
PTs examine each individual and develop a plan using treatment techniques to promote the ability to move, reduce pain, restore function, and prevent disability. In addition, PTs work with individuals to prevent the loss of mobility before it occurs by developing fitness- and wellness-oriented programs for healthier and more active lifestyles.
The November 10 edition of Times-Journal featured the newest aspect of therapy at TTJ, a mini horse named Trigger. While Trigger is too small to ride he is available for activities such as brushing, leading, and painting.
Horse painting is one of the activities children participate in to get them accustomed to equine. Once they have acclimated to Trigger the challenge of riding a full-sized horse is not as daunting. This type of therapy is called hippotherapy. “We are trying to get the word out that hippotherapy is available in Fort Payne,” said Wright.
Wright said TTJ also offers bigger horses for riding to help children therapeutically. Riding sessions are approximately 45 minutes in duration and are held at the Fort Payne VFW Fairgrounds.
Currently TTJ is using about half of the 12,000 square foot space at their location on Grand Ave. “We are looking at expanding into the unused space,” said Wright. “We have room to grow into as needed.” Wright he been a physical therapist for newly two decades. “The two main things that motivated me to be a therapist were dealing with my own juvenile rheumatoid arthritis and a brother with Cerebral Palsy,” said Wright.
Being located in the downtown area affords parents and guardians easy access to run errands, walk in the park, or grab a bite at a local eatery while their child is undergoing therapy treatment. Anyone who has ever been a caregiver knows how precious a window of opportunity to do these ordinary things can be.
TTJ works in conjunction with A Step Ahead Orthotics and Prosthetics and Freedom In Mobility out of Huntsville to help locals find the services they need locally for prosthetic fittings, wheel chair services, and more.
The Therapy Junction is located at 307 Grand Ave. NW, Fort Payne. Phone 256-601-3015. Follow on Facebook where Wright introduces her team and many of the treatments currently used at The Therapy Junction.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
