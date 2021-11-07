Furniture keeps you grinning like a cat in a bird house

Jimmy and Katee Joliet are the owners of Barter Post Furniture & Mattress Store in Rainsville. The store offers a full line of new rustic furnishings. Daughter, Brooke and employees Justine Guffey and Brady Black help operate the business.
Jimmy is referred to as “The Barter Man.” The business began right after the tornadoes of 2010. Joliet wanted to offer the community a place to shop for home furnishings to rebuild what was lost. At the opening they only charged wholesale plus ten percent. The business has grown significantly since then. “People come here to shop from all the surrounding counties and even from out of state,” said Brooke.
Three large warehouses showcase old west furnishings made of solid wood like southern pine and other hardwoods. The wood is finished in 17 custom colors which include; honey pine, gun smoke, walnut, rosemary, and others. Their logo is ,“Built to last a lifetime and keep you grinning like a cat in a bird house.” The store offers both motion and stationary furnishings in both living and bedroom suites.
Financing options are available and they deliver up to 150-mile radius. Customers are encouraged to look online or ask at the store about “Biggest Friends Discount” and layaway plans.
Custom built lumbar cool mattresses for chronic pain are also sold. A Comfy Cool Sleep Mattress is an organic hybrid mattress that helps users sleep cooler during rest. The lumbar support for chronic pain is a patented technology that supports the spine instead of allowing it to sink into the mattress. Staff are on hand to answer questions and help customers choose the best option for their needs. “We ask our customers questions about their sleeping habits, like do they sleep on their side or back,” said Guffey. “Based on years of experience and getting feedback from customers I can usually help a customer choose the right mattress for the needs.”
Recliners, rugs, sectionals, couches, coffee tables, bunk beds, beds, candles, and home décor are just some of the items they sell. Split king-sized beds with separate adjustment for elevating feet and head are also sold at Barter Post.
Located at 132 Old Highway 35 East, Rainsville (Look for the huge Paul Bunyan statue). Hours of operation are: Tuesday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Follow on Facebook and Instagram. Shop online at barterpost.net Phone - 256-638-1556
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
