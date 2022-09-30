Mi Casita celebrates 30 years in business

Mi Casita Mexican Restaurant will celebrate its 30th anniversary today with special events planned from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
A mariachi band is set to perform and they will have bouncy houses for kids and a deejay tonight.
A true family business and testament to the American dream, Mi Casita started in October 1992 when Javier Rodriguez moved his family from Georgia, where they had relocated from California before that. When he passed away last August at the age of 62, their church, Our Lady of the Valley, was packed for his funeral mass in a show of respect for a man who’d made a big impact on many lives.
His wife of 40 years, Beronica Rodriguez, recalled many challenges they faced over the years while adding, “God has been good to us. He’s always been there for us during the hardest times. We always had what we needed and enough money to pay for rent, food and our bills. God has been the one that has kept this business going and giving us the strength and patience to continue.”
Those challenging times included starting the business in a space that started as a catfish restaurant. The owners, the McLemore family, introduced them to Steve Eberhart of First Fidelity Bank, who provided them with the financing to launch their own restaurant there.
“We were driving around looking for a small community to start a business and saw the building. We wondered if it might be too big for what we needed,” said Beronica Rodriguez.
The space at 3802 Gault Avenue North in Fort Payne turned out to be a great fit, and they’ve remodeled a few times, including in 2002, when they added a deck and later, a bar after Fort Payne went wet. She said their future plans include remodeling the kitchen and raising the dining room ceiling.
They survived the collapse of Fort Payne’s position as the Sock Capital of the World, as well as the nationwide “great recession” of the 2000s. More recently, they faced the March 2020 COVID shutdowns -- serving take-out meals exclusively for a year – and the same staffing difficulties that many businesses face in 2022.
“Tough times, especially after the sock mills left. A lot of local businesses shut down. We reduced our staff by 50%,” she said. “Javier and I worked 12 hours a day at the restaurant, seven days a week then. Our children, who are now adults, have been helping and being the backbone to the restaurant and running the restaurant. Our oldest daughter, Nancy, started helping with the family business at the age of ten.”
Mi Casita owes much of its longevity to the familia, including Nancy Rodriguez Gaspar (Sabino), Rudy Rodriguez (Kayrn), Javier Rodriguez, Jr., Miguel Angel Rodriguez, Veronica Rodriguez Garcia (Ricky), and Jessica Rodriguez; and now the next generation to include Sebastian, Isabella, Cristobal, Tristan, Valeria, Ximena, Leeandra, Noah, Camila, and Zoey.
“The kids want to continue because Mi Casita is important to them,” Rodriguez said. “We expect to continue for as long as God lets us. The business has shown our children and grandchildren that you have to work hard for what you want. Javier hoped that one day the kids would want to run the business and now here they are. He’s watching them from Heaven and is pleased. They’ve doubled our sales.”
They’ve enabled several of their employees to pay their way through college, and Mi Casita has also helped them contribute their efforts to the ministry at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church.
The three decades of hard work building Mi Casita goes beyond simple monetary rewards. She said they’ve managed to take the whole family on vacation together and have a family reunion each Thanksgiving.
Through many changes over the years, their customers have remained very faithful in returning.
“Our guests are not just customers but our friends,” she said. “We’ve gotten to know them over the years. Kids who ate with us or worked for us when they were in high school now bring their children and grandchildren to dine with us. We are so thankful for our customers and have always tried to listen to them and learn what they want.”
She also thanked City Clerk Andy Parker and attorney David Dodd for advising them through the years.
The tradition of excellence at Mi Casita has been recognized multiple times with Times-Journal readers declaring them the “Best of DeKalb” multiple times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.