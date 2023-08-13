Hwy 55 Burgers, Fries & Shakes open for business

oticed, Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries is open for business, and traffic has been pretty heavy so far at the new eatery.
Co-General Managers Keith and Lori Starnes welcomed the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce, city officials and others to a ribbon-cutting Tuesday at the store on Alabama Highway 35 near Airport Road, and the business featured grand opening specials all week.
Keith Starnes explained Hwy 55 is designed as a fast casual dining establishment.
Customers will come in and be seated and servers will take orders.
The business will offer special themed kids’ nights on Mondays with half-price meals for children from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. and will offer senior discounts.
The restaurant also includes a robot server which has the restaurant digitally mapped so that it can take food and other items delivered.
Starnes said the robot is not taking the place of a human server; it just assists in getting orders to tables.
So far, Starnes said, the local reception for the Mt. Olive, North Carolina-based chain has been good. He said the restaurant fed the Rainsville Police Department during a recent festival, even before its doors were open to the public.
Hwy 55 has locations in Muscle Shoals and Guntersville, and will open a Florence location closer to the end of the year. A Boaz location is expected to open within the next six to eight weeks, Starnes said.
The menu at Hwy 55 offers burgers, cheesesteaks, fries, tots, classic platters, made-to-order salads, and frozen custard, offered in the form of shakes, scoops, sundaes and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.