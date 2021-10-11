Artemis Shielding to provide lead-free security curtains for IDSS security scanner

FORT PAYNE, AL – Artemis Shielding is pleased to announce a partnership to provide its lead-free, non-toxic security curtains for Integrated Defense and Security Solutions’ (IDSS) award-winning DETECT™ 1000 computed tomography (CT) checkpoint baggage scanner.
IDSS incorporated the Artemis Shielding patented technology to shield operators and the public from harmful radiation during security scanning in airports around the world. All Artemis Shielding security curtains and solutions are lead-free, non-toxic and provide superior shielding protection.
“We are very pleased to partner with IDSS to provide security curtains for their elite scanner,” said Artemis Shielding Chief Executive Officer Buddy Lockwood. “We share a commitment to innovative solutions that provide a safer environment and better experience for our customers.”
“Incorporating the Artemis Shielding in our award winning DETECTTM 1000 scanner enhances our patented Dynamic Flow Throughput radiation containment technology further improving throughput by reducing the number of items pulled from bins while utilizing technology that reduces hazardous waste into the environment” indicated Jeffrey Hamel, IDSS Chief Executive Officer and President.
The IDSS DETECT™ 1000 was developed to improve the security and passenger experience at the checkpoint. Used in major airports around the world, its cutting-edge CT technology provides superior image quality and advanced AI algorithms to accurately identify threats, while improving throughput at the checkpoints in addition to the overall customer experience. For more information, visit https://www.idsscorp.net/.
About Artemis Shielding
Artemis Shielding is a Veteran Owned and Operated radiation shielding manufacturer headquartered in Fort Payne, Alabama. As a global provider of lead-free, non-toxic radiation shielding material, its team of physicists, engineers, and business leaders are committed to developing customized, precision-fit solutions. For more information on Artemis Shielding, visit https://www.artemisshielding.com/.
