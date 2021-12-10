Jet Polymer acquired by ADS

Jet Polymer Recycling (Jet) has been acquired by Advanced Drainage Systems (ADS).
Formed in Memphis in 1972 as a way to reduce cardboard disposal costs of grocery stores, founder Bill Traylor became one of the largest private haulers of flat-bed corrugated cardboard tonnage in the Southeastern U.S. The Traylor Group formed in 1992 and Jet Polymer formed in 2006 as Traylor’s son, Ed, expanded recycling services into the plastic industry. The two companies merged in 2016. Today, the ISO 9001 & 14001-certified Jet Polymer specializes in integrated waste management with turnkey recycling and raw material solutions to reduce the carbon footprint of partners like Toyota, Waste Management, Cooper Tires, General Electric, and Books-A-Million.
In addition to the Fort Payne location, Jet also operates in Montgomery, Ala., LaGrange, Ga., and Tupelo, Miss., with recycled volumes of over 150 million pounds per year.
Jet Polymer Recycling General Manager Bryan Denton detailed what the change means for the company.
“In the near term, existing [supplier] relationship[s] with Jet (including payment and invoicing procedures) will remain unchanged,” Denton said in an email. “[Suppliers] will continue to conduct business and interact with… current Jet contacts. [Suppliers] will also continue to receive payments… and interact with the same representatives from Jet.”
Over the next several months, the new organization will begin a company-wide review of purchasing as it analyzes ways to optimize purchasing.
Founded in 1966, ADS is a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the storm water and on-site septic wastewater industries. It operates Founded in 1966, ADS operates a global network of approximately 60 manufacturing plants and over 30 distribution centers. Prior to the acquisition, Jet was the largest supplier of recycled polypropylene to Infiltrator Water Technologies, a subsidiary of ADS since August 2019.
More than 10 billion feet of ADS corrugated plastic pipe are in service around the world and ADS recycles over half a billion pounds of plastic made of everyday household items.
The ADS website pledges to aggressively pursue business opportunities in new markets.” In February, ADS acquired Green Line Polymers and dissolved that brand to strengthen recognition of ADS as one of America’s largest recycling companies, but service anniversaries, compensation structure and benefits remained unchanged.
“At ADS, we are proud of the success we’ve achieved and the advancements we’ve pioneered in an industry responsible for rebuilding infrastructure, protecting our water resources, and ultimately, improving our quality of life,” the ADS website reads.
ADS, which appears on the New York Stock Exchange as “WMS”, closed up 2% in trading on Dec. 6 at $127.43 a share.
