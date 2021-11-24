Artist wants her work to make people smile

Lacy Dobbs has been an artist most of her life, but only recently began turning her talent into a business. She said her vibrantly colored, cartoon type art, is inspired by the 60s and 70s psychedelic colors. Recently, Dobbs was contracted to paint a mural on the outside wall of the Groovy Goat, a new business in Mentone. The mural is approximately 8’x10’ and has scenes from the area such as Little River and Lookout Mountain. She also has done some art work at the Lookout Mountain Creamery and Desserts in Fort Payne.
Dobbs said it took her many years to build up her confidence enough to share her gift with others and turn it into a business. “I sketched a great deal when I was growing up and dabbled in finger painting,” said Dobbs. “I only started truly painting with different mediums about nine years ago.”
The process of transferring from sketching to painting all began when she wanted to do a Do-It-Yourself project for her child’s room. Her fourth child was on the way and she wanted to give the nursery a new look. Dobbs was inspired by her grandmother who was also an artist. “I only recently learned that my grandmother sold her art,” said Dobbs.
Acrylics are her preferred medium of art. Dobbs has also spent time teaching art lessons to groups and individuals. She has taught both in-person and virtually. Many of her students have been home-schooled children. She found when she showed her work at festivals like the Fort Payne Boom Days and Creative Spirit Market. people were drawn to it, which gave her the motivation to continue showcasing her work.
Now Dobbs sells her work at LacyHopeArt on etsy.com and shares her work on Facebook and Instagram under the same heading. “What I want people to take away from my art is the feeling of happiness,” said Dobbs. “I want people to smile when they look at my art.”
Dobbs said she followed a career path that she felt she was suppose to follow. She attained a PhD in Psychology, but when she started her family she decided to be a stay-at-home mom. “When I was younger, I never dreamed of one day selling my art,” said Dobbs. “I thought I had to have a degree to make money. Now I am truly doing what I love.” Dobbs said she is inspired by other artists and especially by Gustav Klimt. “I especially like his work called “The Kiss.”
Lacy’s Motto: “Everyone has an artist inside them, just follow your creative side.”
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.