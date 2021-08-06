Tractor Supply unveils remodel at Fort Payne store

Tractor Supply announced today the completion of an exciting remodel of the entire store at the Fort Payne location that will completely transform the shopping experience for local customers. The store has been updated to allow customers to shop with improved ease and efficiency and features customer service upgrades as well as the latest advancements in in-store technology.
This complete remodel offers customers the ability to shop their favorite aisles more seamlessly through a revamped view of what the store has to offer, including hundreds of new products like Irwin hand tools, Columbia sportswear, Makita power tools, Blink home security systems and VICTOR dog food. The store also features a new Customer Service Hub that can quickly provide guidance or assistance along with upgraded digital tools available to help customers conveniently find what they need.
“At Tractor Supply, we constantly work to improve the customer experience, from product offerings to in-store features. These exciting upgrades have completely transformed our store, making it an even better option for customers shopping for Life Out Here,” said Simon Davis, manager of the Fort Payne Tractor Supply store. “We are so excited to show off our space that now features more products than ever before. We know that customers will love these upgrades as much as we do, and we hope to share them with many new faces from the Fort Payne community as well.”
With these improvements, the Fort Payne Tractor Supply continues to serve the needs of homeowners, livestock and pet owners, gardeners, hobby farmers, ranchers, tradesmen and others. Tractor Supply customers can shop from a wide range of products including workwear and boots, equine and pet supplies, zero turns and riding mowers, pet food, lawn and garden supplies, power tools, fencing, welding and more.
The Fort Payne Tractor Supply store, at 100 DeKalb Plaza Blvd. Southwest, keeps regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. To learn more about Tractor Supply Company, visit TractorSupply.com. For information on Tractor Supply’s Neighbor’s Club loyalty program, please visit NeighborsClub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.