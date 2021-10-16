Fort Payne
The Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting and after-hours social event on Oct. 12 at the grand opening of Mountain Town Mercantile, a gift shop offering Fort Payne-themed souvenirs such as T-shirts, postcards and other merchandise featuring photography of DeKalb County scenic attractions, as well as local art, books and music, fudge, collectibles, jewelry, signs, board games, puzzles, keepsakes, gift baskets and more. Owner Anita Stiefel, a Fort Payne native, said she realized how much Fort Payne is becoming a tourist destination while working in the hotel industry. To learn more about the store, visit them at 116 Gault Avenue N (next door to Green Axes Axe Throwing), call 256-979-1982 or visit their website at fpsouvenirs.com.
Collinsville
A ribbon-cutting was recently held for Nate’s Pizzeria at 1016 S. Valley Avenue in Collinsville (next to Collinsville Trade Day) by the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce. Owners Nathan Winkler and Will Dooley now offer specialty pizzas such as their signature ‘dirty dill,’ plus wings-n-things, hot sandwiches, cannoli dessert, and pasta and salad dishes. Service is available for dine-in or carryout, Tuesday through Sunday. On Saturdays, they open at 6:30 a.m. for Trade Day traffic and open until 8 p.m., hosting entertainment by performers like Tony Brook. To learn more, call 256-630-9924.
Collinsville Jack’s Restaurant reopened Wednesday
Collinsville, Ala. (October 13, 2021) – Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s) reopened its freshly remodeled restaurant in Collinsville, Ala., on Wednesday, Oct. 13. The restaurant first opened its doors and started serving its delicious, Southern food to the Collinsville community in early 1994. In celebration of the restaurant’s new revamp, Jack’s awarded the first 50 customers who make a purchase on opening day with free Jack’s breakfast for one month.
“Jack’s is proud to be a community favorite,” says Todd Bartmess, Jack’s Family Restaurants CEO. “The relationships we share with our guests are truly special, which is why we are excited to celebrate the re-opening of this location by offering a special promotion to members of the Collinsville community.”
The restaurant is located at 5375 Hwy 68, Collinsville, Ala. Customers can dine-in, order catering for events, or place their online order for pick up at eatatjacks.com.
For details on online giveaways and prizes, please visit the Jack’s Facebook event.
Jack’s takes pride in being a strong community partner. Nonprofit or local organizations seeking fundraising or sponsorships are encouraged to visit eatatjacks.com/donations for more information.
Valley Head
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Tiger’s Inn in Valley Head this week. The newly reopened restaurant now serves breakfast and lunch on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. and breakfast, lunch and dinner on Thursday and Friday from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. They are open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturdays. The owners say they are a local hotspot offering ‘country breakfast, meat and three sides for lunch and a culinary adventure for dinner.’ The restaurant is located at 132 Commerce Ave, Valley Head
